STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say an early morning 19-mile police chase ended in a crash, killing a passenger.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday troopers pulled over a car for vehicle violations and suspicion of DUI in Stroud Township.

Police say the driver had an active arrest warrant and refused to exit the car when troopers asked him to. The driver then drove off fleeing the scene causing a 19-mile police chase, PSP stated.

The chase ended when the car crashed into a wooded area. Troopers say both the driver and a passenger had to be removed from the car and taken to a hospital.

A third passenger was taken out of the car and was pronounced dead on the scene due to the injuries sustained in the crash, according to state police.

PSP is continuing to investigate the incident. Troopers note any information heard from an outside source regarding the crash should be considered “unofficial.”