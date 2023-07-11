LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are starting their engines and rolling up their sleeves for one of the largest blood drives taking place in the Poconos.

The 18th Annual Pocono Raceway Blood Drive is underway, it’s in partnership with the American Red Cross, and officials say this event comes at a great time as they’re seeing a concerning trend in blood donations.

28/29 News spoke to officials with the Red Cross and Pocono Raceway about the importance of working together to help those in need.

The countdown is on for the NASCAR Cup series to make its way to Pocono Raceway in Long Pond.

But before the checkered flag makes its appearance the Tricky Triangle is hosting its 18th Annual Blood Drive in partnership with the American Red Cross.

“We’re really excited to always go to work with the Red Cross and find a way to give back to our community, and use our position in the community to help organizations like the Red Cross,” said Ricky Durst, Senior Director, of Marketing & Analytics, Pocono Raceway.

The blood drive at the tricky triangle is one of the largest in the Poconos.

Officials say Tuesday’s event is a key reminder for those to donate as the summer season is a critical time of year for donations.

“We want to make sure that people are keeping their blood donation appointments top of mind, keeping it on the calendar, and coming through for patients who are in the hospital right now. You know, not everyone’s out having fun, there are families who are in need of our blood right now,” says Nicole Roschella, Regional Communications Manager, the Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

Roschella says one in seven people who go into the hospital end up needing blood and they are struggling to supply the demand through donations.

The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months.

“I talked to a lot of people who say you know they wish they would’ve started giving blood sooner, whether it was their grandmother who needed blood, or their dad, you know someone going through some sort of surgery or treatment,” Roschella added.

Ricky Durst, the senior director of marketing with Pocono Raceway says the blood drive kicks off their excitement as preparations are underway for race weekend.

Offering its ‘ride for red event’ at the blood drive anyone willing to make a donation to the Red Cross can drive their own vehicle around the tricky triangle.

“It’s a really unique thing. We know how much fans love to get on the track and enjoy that so we hope it’s packed, right? It’s a great way to warm it up and get ready for next weekend.” Durst said

The blood drive goes until 7 o’clock Tuesday night.

Anyone who donates is also entered for a chance to win tickets to the NASCAR Cup series at Pocono Raceway.