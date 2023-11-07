EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed over $184,000,000 in prizes during the month of October.

According to PA Lottery, $184,645,441 has been claimed in the month of October, including one top prize worth $3 million claimed by a player from Armstrong County and one top prize worth $1.04 million ($1,000 a week for life annuity) claimed by a player from Butler County.

Three top prizes worth $1 million each were claimed by players from Erie and Montgomery counties, and Ohio.

The retailers each earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $3 million-winning and $1.04 million-winning tickets. Other retailers earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million. They are:

Rummy Mart, 131 South Main St., Chicora, Butler County ($10,000 bonus)

Sheetz, 1000 Dori Drive, Valencia, Butler County ($10,000 bonus)

Highland Beverage, 7718 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, Delaware County ($5,000 bonus)

GetGo, 436 Lincoln Highway East, East McKeesport, Allegheny County ($5,000)

Country Fair, 4816 Buffalo Road, Erie, Erie County ($5,000)

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during October included:

Four prizes of $500,000

Three prizes of $300,000

Five prizes of $200,000

One prize of $150,000

Nine prizes of $100,000

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of the PA Lottery website. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.

Scratch-Off are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.