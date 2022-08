HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— In hopes of introducing a new furry friend to their home, state police said a Shickshinny resident fell victim to a scam.

On August 15, officials say a Shickshinny woman gave $1,800 to an unknown suspect in exchange for a Yorkshire puppy, which was never delivered.

