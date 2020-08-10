18-year-old pleads guilty to 2019 murder of grandfather in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Gabriella Elizabeth Long, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to third degree murder for the April 2019 death of her 71-year-old grandfather Joseph Monka in Edwardsville.

Three others were also charged in Monka’s death. Mercedes Hall, 16, and Christopher Cortez, 20, have also pleaded guilty to third degree murder. Devin Cunningham, 21, is awaiting trial.

Prosecutors say Cortez stabbed Monka while Long and Hall were in a nearby bedroom.

The four also stole $30,000 from Monka. They allegedly went on a shopping spree after committing the murder. Long was living with Monka at the time of the murder.

Long was sentenced to 35 to 80 years in prison.