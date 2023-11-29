UPPER AUGUSTA TWP., NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced an 18-year-old died after being ejected from a car during a crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday a crash occurred around 1:00 a.m. on Snydertown Road in Northumberland County.

Police say the driver, 18-year-old Isabella Ofallon, of Selinsgrove, lost control of a car while making a turn. The car exited the roadway, striking an embankment, and overturned several times.

Troopers said Ofallon was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger, a 20-year-old man from Sunbury, suffered minor injuries.