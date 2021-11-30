Police chase ends with two people pulled from fiery wreck in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested an 18-year-old man after they say he led officers on a chase the ended in a crash, injuring a juvenile.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the pursuit began in the area of Canfields Lane in Loyalsock Township when the driver, 18-year-old Gavin Schomburg drove through a blinking light without stopping.

Police say a trooper attempted to stop the Silver Toyota Camry however, Schomburg continued straight onto I-180 while increasing its speed. Throughout the pursuit Schomburg caused other cars to maneuver to avoid being struck by his vehicle.

State Police said the pursuit continued on State Route 864 onto Kehrer Hill Road for several miles before Schomburg crashed the vehicle.

According to police, once the vehicle crashed it caught fire while Schomburg and a second person identified as a juvenile female were still inside the car. Police crews aided the two out and both were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they also found Schomburg to be in possession of a large amount of drugs.

Schomburg has been charged with fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and related traffic offenses.