EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed over $176,000,000 in prizes during November in Pennsylvania.

According to PA Lottery, winners claimed $176,918,940 in prizes, including two top prizes worth $1 million claimed by players from Northampton and Luzerne counties. Additionally, there was one $1 million top prize that was shared by four players from Allegheny County.

The retailers who each earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million are as follows:

Pantry 1 Food Mart, 261 East Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, Northampton County

Braddock Hills Mini Mart, 1050 Brinton Road, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County

Convenient Food Mart, 610 South Main St., Pittston, Luzerne County

Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during November included:

Six prizes of $500,000

Three prizes of $300,000

Two prizes of $250,000

Seven prizes of $200,000

One prize of $150,000

Three prizes of $100,000

The monthly winner list is posted in the winners section of the PA Lottery website. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.