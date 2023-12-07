EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed over $176,000,000 in prizes during November in Pennsylvania.
According to PA Lottery, winners claimed $176,918,940 in prizes, including two top prizes worth $1 million claimed by players from Northampton and Luzerne counties. Additionally, there was one $1 million top prize that was shared by four players from Allegheny County.
The retailers who each earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million are as follows:
- Pantry 1 Food Mart, 261 East Union Boulevard, Bethlehem, Northampton County
- Braddock Hills Mini Mart, 1050 Brinton Road, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
- Convenient Food Mart, 610 South Main St., Pittston, Luzerne County
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during November included:
- Six prizes of $500,000
- Three prizes of $300,000
- Two prizes of $250,000
- Seven prizes of $200,000
- One prize of $150,000
- Three prizes of $100,000
The monthly winner list is posted in the winners section of the PA Lottery website. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.