170 people evacuated from lift at Elk Mountain after issue with gear box

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 150 people were evacuated from a lift at Elk Mountain in Susquehanna County Sunday afternoon.

Eyewitness News was sent this video of the evacuation as it was happening. Mountain officials say there was an issue with Lift 6, causing them to evacuate 170 people from it.

No one was injured in the incident. Officials say they found an issue with the gear box on the lift and repairs will be made tomorrow.

Anyone who was on the lift at the time of the evacuation will be compensated for their tickets.