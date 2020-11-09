17-year-old sentenced for 2019 Edwardsville murder

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 17-year-old Mercedes Lin Hall was sentenced to 6 to 12 years in prison for her role in the stabbing death of 71-year-old Joseph Monka in Edwardsville in April of 2019.

Hall pleaded guilty to third degree murder as part of a plea agreement in exchange for testifying against three others charged in the murder. 20-year-old Christopher Cortez, 21-year-old Devin Malik Cunningham and 19-year-old Gabriella Long — the victim’s grandaughter — all pleaded guilty to third degree murder.

Long and Cortez were sentenced to 35 to 80 years in prison and Cunningham was sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison.

They admitted to killing Monka and stealing $30,000 from him.