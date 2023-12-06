FISHING CREEK TWP., COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers report a 17-year-old driver was killed in a deadly crash Wednesday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a crash occurred on State Route 487 South in Fishing Creek Township when a car left the roadway, hitting a guide rail.

Police say the driver, a 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, hit the guide rail before sticking a tree that embedded into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene due to the blunt force trauma he sustained in the crash.

The Columbia County Coroner says the victim was on his way to the Columbia Montour Vo Tech School where he attended classes.