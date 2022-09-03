STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUTNY (WBRE/WYOU) — Live music and tasty treats lined the streets of Downtown Stroudsburg as “StroudFest” kicked off on Saturday.

Known as being the heart of the Poconos, Stroudsburg became a popular place to be on Saturday as StroudFest took over downtown.

The Sherman Theater is the brains behind the event marking its 16th annual event and they said the months of planning are worth it.

“It’s a really great feeling, you know you feel proud about having a great team to be able to put all of this together,” said Sarah Collier, a special events manager from the Sherman Theater.

More than 200 vendors and non-profits set up tents along Main and surrounding streets.

New to the celebration this year was a ‘party patch’ where live music took place on a huge stage surrounded by dozens of food vendors.

Sharon Sinkevich owns The Appletree on Main, her shop’s been open since 1985 and she says it’s wonderful to see the evolution of the festival.

“StroudFest has become like a destination and people plan their labor day weekend around coming to Stroudsburg,” Sinkevich told Eyewitness News.

Sinkevich said the annual event is the non-official closer to the summer season.

“The great part about it is it brings together community, it brings together wonderful vendors that don’t get an opportunity to be in our downtown like all the people who bring in their food trucks,” Sinkevich explained.

Vendors like Meg D’Agostino say she’s thankful for the exposure the event gives to her dessert shop.

“These events are vital for me to kind of get my name out there and so people know who I am and I’m sure other people can relate 100 percent,” said D’Agostino, owner of Sugar Lush Sweets.

The Sherman Theater said the one-day event brought thousands of visitors to the Poconos, and they’re grateful.