STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A charity in Monroe County will provide a beautiful Christmas to over 100 children.

Now in its 16th year, the Olsen Christmas Wish held their annual Gift Distribution Dinner with special guest, Santa Claus.

The organization raises money throughout various fundraisers over the year and then uses that money to provide families in need with a wonderful Christmas.

The event was held at the Stroudsmoor Inn to fit all 106 children who attended. Event organizers were ecstatic with Wednesday’s turnout.

“Everybody kind of thought giving would be really on the downslope this year, and I got to say it just came and came in droves. We’re so lucky, got so many different presents a lot of financial donations,” said Troy Serfass, Director of Public Safety for the LVHN Dickson City and Event Organizer.

When the big guy arrived, he did it in style with a police escort.

While just over 100 children attended the event, the organization will provide Christmas for well over 200 families.