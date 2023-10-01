FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Step by step is how Autism Awareness NEPA made it to its 16th Annual Fun Walk and Resources Fair in Luzerne County.

Dozens came out to the Forty Fort Borough Sports Complex for a community event promoting awareness and expressing support for those with autism. The event featured several vendors, hot food, and games.

Families also had the opportunity to learn about the local resources available in a more casual environment.

“When you’re coming at it from a clinical perspective, it seems cold, we offer that warm approach and that level of comfortability so a parent can rally just relax and say what they really mean and get that help they really need as well,” said Parenting Autism United Executive Director Lindsay Dragon.

The non-profit will grant the proceeds from the event to benefit local organizations and enhance community programs.