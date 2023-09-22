BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The wait is over! The Bloomsburg Fair is finally here!

The fair just officially kicked off its preview day at 2:00 on Friday, and people have been flooding in since to get a taste of the 168 Bloomsburg Fair.

Friday is only day one of the nine-day fair, and there’s so much to see and do there, including shopping sections, live entertainment, games, carnival rides, and the Sky Ride where guests can take a moment to relax & enjoy the scenery.

The exhibits are only closed on Friday because the judging is taking place, but they will be open for the rest of the week.

There are also dog shows, harness horse racing on the racetrack, and even a man named Safari Sam who just strolls around the fair on an ostrich. Oleary is keeping an eye out for him.

There are so many food options at the fair it’s unbelievable. There’s truly something for everybody. Oleary noticed a sign for deep-fried pop tarts, which she might just have to try.

Then, Oleary paid a visit to Apple Fry a La Mode, where she listed some of the fair’s attractions, including carnival games, rides, and, of course, food.

Oleary then spoke with Angela Yieck, owner of Apple Fry a la Mode, who explained how she makes her iconic and delicious fries and described her tasty tie-dye slushy.

The Bloomsburg Fair runs from September 22 to September 30. For more information, visit the Bloomsburg Fair Association’s website.