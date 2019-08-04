Local Big Brother Contestant Returns Home

A local reality TV star made his way back to the valley this week.

He was a house guest on CBS’s “Big Brother,” but the reason he went on wasn’t for fame.

Say hello to Sam Smith…former “Big Brother” house guest and Mountain Top native.

“It was definitely eye opening like friendships and who is your friend, who’s lying to you, reading people’s eyes, reading faces, figuring out this game you’re going through,” said Smith.

But, there was something missing during his experience in the house.

“[It was] really hard [without my family]. I could cry on a dime,” Smith said.

And that’s because of his nearly two year old son Bradley.

“I would just start talking about my family and start crying on the spot, because you’re always ready to go, and I’ve never been gone that long away from my boys,” Smith said.

Since Bradley was eight weeks old, he could not hold his food down.

“We ended up rushing him to the hospital, because he would not eat, and it was getting too long at this point,” said Smith.

Eventually, doctors diagnosed Bradley with Pyloric Stenosis…a condition in infants that prevents food from entering the small intestines, and ever since, treatments and procedures continue, and the hospital bills are piling up.

“The plan was to go in and win the ‘Big Brother,’ win the $500k, and we were all psyched because this was going to answer all, and nope! So here I am 5 weeks later,” said Smith.

“Over time the wife and I have figured out that money finances all that stress that comes with it it’s just paper, so as long as we have Bradley and everything he came through, that has made our family stronger,” Smith said.

The community however continues to rally together to support Sam and his family during these trying times.

“It is overwhelming. The people in this valley that have came together to do fundraisers, buying shirts, putting out yard signs. It gave me like a new love for Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, this whole area,” said Smith.

Sam’s family has a “Go Fund Me” set up for Bradley’s hospital bills, if you would like to make a donation: https://www.gofundme.com/f/senditsamsmith?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR2Yw55LNtclwOzG9mhkiu1Vm3UTdZDBYga1xvAx6ISyQ3us5LntFSCX8-A