HARFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fair season is alive and well all across the Commonwealth.

In Susquehanna County, the 165 annual Harford Fair is underway

The Harford Fair is a place filled with attractions and activities for everyone where visitors can spend time petting goats in the “Be a farmer for the day” barn or enjoy cow judging.

One of the best parts of this fair is that it brings the community and local businesses together.

“It’s a great experience, it’s great for the community, it gets the word out for everybody here who has local businesses,” described Bill Lopatofsky of Susquehanna County.

Visitors can support local farmers by purchasing homemade maple syrup, or even check out handmade art sculptures.

The fair isn’t just home to local businesses, it’s also a home for a local high school.

The Montrose Area High School Band once again operated a funnel cake and milkshake stand at the Harford Fair, a tradition for the high school for over 35 years.

“When it was first started but a group of parents in the 80s, early 80s as I understand, they used local things they had on pallets, they had a tent,” said Suzanne Bennici, band director of the Montrose Area High School.

This stand is the band’s biggest fundraiser for the upcoming school year, and band director Suzanne Bennici says it’s always a hit.

“What are you coming to the fair for, a lot of people say they’re coming for our milkshakes and our funnel cakes. We’ll have a line all the way down, both directions,” said Bennici.

The band members also look forward to this event every summer.

The whole marching band likes coming here and help out, and it’s just a lot of fun,” stated Nathan Farley of Montrose.

28/22 News reporter Kathryn Oleary, the creamsicle milkshake was definitely worth the wait.

And if you want a thrill, the fair, of course, features many of the classic carnival rides.

The week-long fair is open until August 19. The gates open at 8:00 a.m. and carnival rides start at noon. Visitors can either purchase tickets online or in person at the fair.