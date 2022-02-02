16-year-old Walmart employee arrested for nearly $10K in gift card fraud

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 16-year-old is in trouble after police say he used his position to commit fraud.

According to a release from state police, they responded to the Walmart on Airport Road on January 23, around 3:30 p.m. after being contacted by loss prevention associates. The unnamed 16-year-old boy from Hazleton was taken into custody after police say he was using a coupon to ring up reloadable gift cards. The total amount of fraud of these cards totaled $9,407.

Police say the employee was scanning a coupon card, allowing him to override the “point of sale” system and allowed him to put in a dollar amount of up to $500.00. Police say he did this as many as 20 times.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

