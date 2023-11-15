CENTER TWP., SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a 16-year-old driver collided his car with a tractor-trailer and died due to the crash.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 7:40 a.m., a crash happened on State Route 104 in Snyder County involving a car and a tractor-trailer.

Police say the car, being driven by a 16-year-old male, collided with the tail-end of a tractor-trailer when both were crossing over the southbound lane.

Witnesses to the crash stated they saw the car was traveling at high speed and had a windshield heavily frosted. During the collision troopers stated the car traveled beneath the tail end of the trailer.

The 16-year-old driver died on the scene of the crash after suffering injuries.