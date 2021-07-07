16-year-old boy injured after a hit and run in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A 16-year-old boy has been injured in Lackawanna County after a hit and run.

Gianni Harris was riding his bike late Tuesday afternoon when he was struck by a truck at the intersection of Clay Avenue & Vine Street in Scranton.

Upon police arrival, the truck that struck the 16-year-old victim was not on scene. Police say the victim was riding north on Clay Avenue from Mulberry Street, and the truck was heading in the same direction.

The truck is a red Ford pickup with a sliver bed on the back. Wednesday, Scranton PD received information on possible vehicle identification, but they’re still working to confirm that.

The incident is currently under investigation. If you have any information please contact the Scranton Police Department, Corporal Butler at 570-558-8345, or call 911.

Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione will have more on this at 11 p.m.