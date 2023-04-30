FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— 16 people are displaced after a fire in Luzerne County Saturday afternoon.

Officials say crews responded to the 500 block of Washington Street around 3:08 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

First responders say they arrived at the boarding house to find multiple residents exiting the building, some of those in wheelchairs.

First responders say they assisted those almost out of the building while holding back the fire with handheld water cans.

Once everyone was out, the Freeland Fire Department said they were able to extinguish the blaze.

16 people were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them with what they need according to the Freeland Fire Department.

A state police fire marshal was called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.