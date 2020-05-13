155 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores open for limited public access May 15th

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Friday, May 15th, 155 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will partially open back up to the public. These are stores located within counties that are entering the yellow phase (of the governor’s plan to reopen Pennsylvania) on the 15th. On that day, there will be a total of 232 Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in 36 counties open for limited public access.

Stores reopening will still offer curbside pickup but will have limited staff. The Fine Wine and Good Spirits website will also be available for online orders.

They will follow social distancing and safety guidelines as outlined in a press release from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB):

Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at any time, allowing no more than 25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting numbers of customers in smaller stores.

The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Voluntary compliance from all customers is encouraged in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members.

Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores.

Signage will also direct customers to follow one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them.

Store employees will perform enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking.

All sales are final, and no returns will be accepted until further notice.

Prior to opening to the public, each location was professionally sanitized, and Plexiglass was installed at registers to provide a physical barrier between employees and customers at checkout. All Fine Wine & Good Spirits employees are being provided masks, gloves and frequent opportunities to wash hands.

The PLCB also listed the total amount of stores open in each county on the 15th: