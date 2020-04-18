150th Lycoming County Fair postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19

HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One of the longest standing traditions in Northcentral Pennsylvania has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The 150th edition of the Lycoming County Fair is now postponed until 2021.

Food, games and animals. It’s, in part, why people gather at the fairgrounds every summer.

“Seeing the people, I mean that’s probably the best part about the fair all the different people you see. You see friends, you see classmates, so you know in that respect that’s probably the biggest thing,” said Dayl McClintock, President of the Rotary Club of Hughesville.

The Lycoming County Fair started in 1868.

“It was canceled twice during World War II. This will be the third time,” said Rocky Reed, President of the Lycoming County Fair Board.

This is what the scene looks like right now here at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds. Unfortunately, it will remain this way throughout the summer.

Reed says canceling the fair due to COVID-19 was a decision that wasn’t easy.

“When we made the decision, we were 85 days away from the fair. We’re now 80 days from the fair and with the information we currently have and the world we’re currently living in, we didn’t feel that we didn’t know that we would be able to have a fair and it’s a large investment. There’s about 100 volunteers that work on the fair, getting the fair ready so with that we didn’t think we could be prepared to have a fair by July 8th.”

A decision that impacts more than 100 vendors.

“And it’s disappointing for them of course because this is their livelihood and for some of the volunteer organizations that have stands here it’s one of their good fundraisers,” said Reed.

“It’s going to affect our fundraising that we have every year for those two organizations. For the rotary club it’s probably about 1/3 of the income that we take in every year. We’ve had to cancel our Easter egg hunt and one of our other fundraisers which is a pig roast we had to cancel,” said Dayl McClintock.

Dayl tells Eyewitness News he has multiple stands here for more than 15 years. He says he’s optimistic for the future of the fair.

“Born and raised here in Hughesville so I’ve been coming to the fair for a long time. I hope its the biggest fair I’ve ever seen here,” said Dayl.

“With another year to do it they’re going to be bigger and better and its going to be wonderful in 2021,” said Reed.

The Lycoming County Fair was scheduled for July 8th through the 18th.