DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An eco-friendly plant in Montour County is utilizing a fossil fuel by-product to create infrastructure. Eyewitness News was live in Danville with more on their efforts and how this is helping the environment.

Eco Material Technologies has just celebrated the removal of 150,000 tons of coal waste, also known as fly ash. They’re the first plant of its kind in the northeast but they’re hoping to have that change.

“Our view is that this is the start of hopefully many of these types of projects all around the country,” said Grant Quasha, C.E.O., Eco Material Technologies.

Eco Material Technology in Danville is the only plant in the northeast that uses fly ash, a dust leftover from burning coal, to create cement.

This particular batch of fly ash was buried in the ground roughly 30 years ago when there was a surplus of it. So, all we’re doing is digging it up, we’re screening it and drying it and we’re putting it into today’s market,” explained Matt Besek, Operations Supervisor, Eco Material Technologies.

Elected officials helped them celebrate harvesting 150,000 tons of fly ash from the landfills on-site, a process that took about 3 years to complete. C.E.O. Grant Quasha describes how the coal industry is changing but now there’s a way to reuse its waste materials.

“This is a really untapped resource that we can use through our technology to keep more carbon out of the atmosphere and help rebuild the infrastructure in our county,” Grant Quasha stated.











And digging up the waste frees up more space on the land. Matt Besek has worked with fly ash for 17 years and says it’s amazing to see it finally repurposed.

You go from what the industry was of relying on, coal-burning power plants to give you your product, to being a production facility and creating your product. It completely changes the industry and honestly, it’s the future of the industry,” Besek explained.

Moving forward, they hope to harvest more than 200,000 tons of fly ash each year and bring in more jobs at their location in Danville.