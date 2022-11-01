RIVERSIDE, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northumberland County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, drawing.

According to Pennsylvania Lottery, M M Food Mart, on Elysburg Road in Riverside sold a ticket that matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball® 13 to win $150,000.

M M Food Mart earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball® winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed