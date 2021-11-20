150 turkeys handed out at a local Shenandoah food bank

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local food bank in Shenandoah handed out a total of 150 turkeys to families in need of Thanksgiving.

The organization, Beverly Mattson Memorial Food Bank, has been providing free goods to its community for more than 10 years.

Those who registered for pick-up at the JW Cooper Center today were handed boxes of food for this upcoming holiday season.

“Thursday, we had a truck that arrived with 15,000 pounds of food 4,000 pounds of that was just for thanksgiving meals alone,” said Denise Gehrman, Assistant Director at the Beverly Mattson Memorial Food Bank.

The food bank says it also distributes turkeys for Christmas time however, they’re in desperate need of volunteers.

To find out how to volunteer or how to sign-up for the food donations click here and head over to their Facebook page.