150 local employees out of work and say there was no warning

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 150 local employees are out of work and employees say they received no warning about the impending closure.

The sudden closing of DBI Services in Hazleton also impacts more than 1,000 employees who work for the company around the nation. The company specializes in infrastructure services and maintenance.







The company released a statement citing several factors that contributed to the closing including the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as financial issues facing the company.

Eyewitness News looks into the closing and hears from residents and community leaders in the Hazleton area.