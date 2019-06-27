15-year old oil leak worse than thought

An oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico that happened nearly 15 years ago is now said to be 1,000 times worse than previously thought and get this, it’s still going!

The leak is about 12 miles off the Louisiana coast. It happened in September 2004 and got little public attention. It has been steadily leaking as much as 4500 gallons a day, not three or four gallons per day as the rig owner claimed.

That’s based on a new federal study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida State University. The spill started when an oil platform was damaged and sank during a mudslide caused by Hurricane Ivan in 2004. However, it wasn’t until 2010, after the BP oil spill that people really started to notice something was wrong.