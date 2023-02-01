PALMERTON BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a 15-year-old who has been missing out of Carbon County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Alexis Gibb was last seen in the Borough of Bath in the Northampton County area on January 29th around 8:30 p.m.

Gibb is described as a girl with brown hair and eyes 5’6, and 85 pounds. Police say she was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying a pink Adidas backpack.

Anyone with information on Gibb’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.