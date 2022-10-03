LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland.

PSP states Dunaway is believed to be with a teenage boy and was aided by an adult.

Investigators believe Dunaway is around Newfoundland and Greentown, Pike County areas.

Police are describing Dunaway as a white female with brown hair, blue eyes, 52” and 115 lbs. She was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, black sweatpants, black slides and has a nose ring on her left nostril.

Anyone with information on Dunaway’s whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Honesdale at 570-253-7126.