HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 15-year-old was flown to the hospital after police say he crashed an ATV in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 19 around 5:30 p.m., a crash involving an ATV occurred on State Route 940 in Hazle Township.

Police say a 15-year-old operating an ATV was riding on SR 940 when he left the roadway and struck a guide rail.

Once police arrived on the scene the teen was airlifted to Cedar Crest Hospital Lehigh Valley for his injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.