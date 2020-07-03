15-year-old arrested on homicide charges in Scranton, 3 others wanted

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) One juvenile has been arrested and three others are wanted in connection with a homicide earlier this month in Scranton.

Scranton police Friday announced the arrest of 15-year-old Jaylin Collins of Scranton. It all stems from the shooting death of Rosemarie Mistler. Mistler was shot and killed in the 300 block of South Main Avenue in Scranton on June 11th.

Police say three other juvenile males are now wanted in connection with her death.

Londell Wright, 17, of Scranton, Nasir Williams, 16, of Wilkes-Barre and Terrell Holmes, 15, from Florence, South Carolina all have warrants for their arrests.

All individuals have been charged as adults with Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Homicide and other related charges.

The investigation into Mistler’s death is ongoing.

Anyone with information on there whereabouts is asked to please call ‪911‬, contact Scranton Police Detectives at ‪570.348.4134‬, or leave an anonymous tip.