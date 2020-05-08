15-year-old arrested on drug and weapons charges in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hazleton Police say they arrested a 15-year-old boy with drugs and a gun when they responded to a call of someone riding an ATV on the road in the Heights section of the city.

According to police, they responded to that section of the city around 4pm Thursday and located a person on an ATV and pulled him over.

When searched, they say they found a ‘large amount’ of marijuana, a gun and cash.

The boy faces drug and weapons charges along with violations for operating an ATV in the roadway.