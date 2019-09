15 Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The PA West Nile Control Program as released its the new mosquito/bird positives for the day.

Two samples turned up in Luzerne County and one in Union County.

Mosquito Positives – (15)

• Allegheny – Pittsburgh City

• Berks – Bern Twp

• Bucks – Falls Twp

• Delaware – Haverford Twp (2)

• Delaware – Marple Twp

• Franklin – Hamilton Twp

• Luzerne – Dallas Boro

• Luzerne – Hanover Twp

• Montgomery – Lower Merion Twp

• Montgomery – Montgomery Twp

• Montgomery – Springfield Twp

• Philadelphia – Philadelphia City (2)

• Union – East Buffalo Twp

