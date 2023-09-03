SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An animal hospice and rescue organization serving Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties is in better financial shape this weekend thanks to a big fundraiser.

Tracey’s Hope held its 14th Annual Memorial Pet Walk and Car Show Saturday at McDade Park in Scranton.

People and their pooches made their way around the park, which was filled with vendors and car exhibitors.

Some of the cars are classics like a 1928 Ford five-window coupe, while some rides are much more modern like a Barbie-style, pink convertible.

The event also included more than 40 raffle baskets.

Tracey’s Hope is currently caring for more than a dozen dogs, most of which are in hospice care.

Organizers say funds raised will help pay the veterinary bills.

28/22 News Reporter Mark Hiller was pleased to serve as a guest speaker at the fundraiser.