WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday is 143 Day in Pennsylvania, it’s a day to focus on being kind to others and grateful for what you have.

143 stands for the number of letters in each word of the phrase I love you. It sure is a beautiful day in the neighborhood. This is the fourth year for 143 Day, which was established in honor of Pennsylvania’s native son, Fred Rogers.

Rogers regularly used 143 to say “I love you” throughout his life and on his beloved television series ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.’ His reference was to the number of letters in each word 1-4-3 and May 23 is the 143 day of the year.

Governor Wolf released a statement honoring the holiday saying, “the past three years, Pennsylvanians have shown that kindness is part of their very core, we have continued to carry out the legacy of Fred Rogers through simple good deeds and kind words to our neighbors, friends, family, teachers, first responders, and strangers.”

To provide inspiration for the day there is a kindness generator, which also will tally all the good deeds and kind gestures Pennsylvanians do throughout the day.