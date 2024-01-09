Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested after stealing his mother’s car and speeding over 100 miles an hour to flee from police.

According to a report, state police in Corry attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota Highlander around 6:50 p.m. on New Year’s Day in Oil Creek Township when the car started to flee from police at speeds over 100 mph.

After a short pursuit, the driver stopped near State Highway 27 and Johnson Road, just west of the City of Titusville, where he was then taken into custody. Police discovered the driver — identified as a 14-year-old Townville resident — had taken his mother’s car while she was asleep.

Charges are pending in this case.