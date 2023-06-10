CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are looking for a missing 14-year-old from Lackawanna County.

According to Clarks Summit Police Department, they are looking for the whereabouts of 14-year-old Peyton Casciano of Clarks Summit.

Police say she has blonde hair with purple highlights and a nose piercing.

It has been noted by police that it is unknown what she was last wearing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Peyton Casciano contact the Clarks Summit Police Department at 570-587-3026.