WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An apartment fire in Wilkes-Barre that displaced 14 people is under investigation.

According to Wilkes-Barre City Fire Chief Buchanan, crews were called to a five-unit apartment building on 44 Walnut Street around 12:30 Wednesday morning. Chief tells Eyewitness News the fire was under control in roughly half an hour, but crews remained on scene till 4:00 a.m.

One unit, where the fire started, was damaged while others were affected by heavy smoke conditions, according to Chief Buchanan.

The building is not considered a total loss, but the fire is under investigation by a fire marshal.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.