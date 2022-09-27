LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County.

According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70.

Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot.

Online players can also purchase Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life®, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets by using the Lottery’s official app.