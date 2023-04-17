EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A lucky PA Lottery player has won $132,000 in a jackpot-winning ticket sold in Carbon County.

According to The Pennsylvania Lottery, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt ticket was sold on Sunday worth $132,609. The drawing matched all five balls drawn, 2-6-12-14-29.

Convenient Food Mart, on Delaware Avenue, in Palmerton, will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed, and tickets are validated. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.