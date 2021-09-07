Over $130,000 jackpot to be shared among two lottery winners, one in Carbon County

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Check your tickets! Two Treasure Hunt tickets, worth $132,126, have the winning numbers from Monday’s drawing with one of the tickets bought in Carbon County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says that the Treasure Hunt jackpot revealed two tickets with the matching numbers 4-5-13-26-29 on Monday night’s drawing.

One of the jackpot-winning tickets was sold at D&D Cigar & Cigarette Emporium in Albrightsville and the other ticket was sold at a Giant Eagle in Glenshaw. When claimed, each winner will receive a prize of $66,063.

If you have the Treasure Hunt ticket with all five matching numbers from Monday’s drawing, sign the back of the ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

The lottery reports that more than 39,900 other Treasure Hunt tickets also won smaller prizes in the drawing.