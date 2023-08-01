HUNLOCK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a 13-year-old driving was seriously injured after crashing an ATV in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 5 around 5:30 p.m., a crash occurred with a 13-year-old from Shickshinny, driving an ATV on Village Drive in Hunlock Township.

Police say the ATV left the roadway, struck a tree, then hit an embankment, and came to a final rest against a fallen tree.

The 13-year-old driver was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley and was suspected of serious injury. There is no word on his current condition at this time.