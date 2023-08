WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy that was reported missing in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Balaan Guzman has been reported missing Thursday.

Police say Guzman was last seen wearing blue shorts, Reebok slides, and a black backpack, he is 5’6” and weighs 250.

If you know the location of the person, please contact Detective Twerdi at 570 208 6721 or call 911.