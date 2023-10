WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are looking to locate a missing teen.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, they are looking for 13-year-old Nicole Longfoot-Ford.

Police say she was last seen in Wilkes-Barre wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black slides.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact 911 or Detective McGrath at 570.208.6699