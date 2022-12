WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing to the Wilkes-Barre City police.

Investigators said Asia Muhammad (pictured below) was reported missing on 11/29 after leaving her home in Wilkes-Barre.

Image provided by the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department

Police ask those with information regarding her whereabouts to contact 911 or Wilkes-Barre City Police at (570)208-4200.