13-year-old dies in hospital three days after Glen Lyon home fire

GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to the Lehigh County coroner, three days after a fire erupted at a home in Glen Lyon, a 13-year-old has died.

After being in critical condition since Thursday, Grace Miller died at Lehigh Valley Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death.

