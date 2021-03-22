GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — According to the Lehigh County coroner, three days after a fire erupted at a home in Glen Lyon, a 13-year-old has died.
After being in critical condition since Thursday, Grace Miller died at Lehigh Valley Hospital on Sunday afternoon.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine the cause of death.
- Police: Inmate sent threatening letters to public officials, charged with terroristic threats
- 13-year-old dies in hospital three days after Glen Lyon home fire
- I-Team: Divorce in the time of COVID-19, impacts and statistics
- “The Mosaic Project” hopes to beautify and inspire the region one mural at a time
- PennDOT announces more lane restrictions on Interstate 81