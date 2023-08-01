DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 13 people were rescued after an hours-long search on the Lost Trails in Dunmore Monday night.

According to the Dunmore Police, they received a call at 5:30 p.m. that 13 people were lost on the trail.

The Dunmore Police and Fire Department used ATVs, Drones, and pings from cellphones to find the missing people.

The Dunmore police say they found eight adults and five young children. The Dunmore Police and Fire Department had the people safely off the trail by 9:30 Monday night.