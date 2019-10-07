12th Annual Ruth’s Place Walk for Hope held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An important fundraiser that helps women in need is held in Luzerne County.

The 12th Annual Ruth’s Place “Walk for Hope” was held in Wilkes-Barre. The walk supports the only emergency shelter for single women in Luzerne County.

Susan Major left Ruth’s Place in April after losing her home and three sons in a fire in October of 2017. She shared her story at the event.

“I was devastated. I was in the lowest place of my life,” Major said. “Just devastated, felt defeated. But Ruth’s Place is a place of hope, of caring, of family.”

Major now has a home with the help of Ruth’s Place.