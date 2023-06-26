WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A jackpot-winning PA Lottery ticket worth $129,000 sold over the weekend in NEPA.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Saturday, June 24 Treasure Hunt’s drawing matched all five balls drawn, 4-15-19-21-23, to win $129,150.

Hawley Smoke Shop, 120 Main Avenue, Hawley, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed, and tickets are validated. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed.